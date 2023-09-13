WATCH: County Clerks prepare for Nov. 7 Marquette County election

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at a Marquette restaurant closing its doors, New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodger’s season-ending injury, what Marquette County voters can expect in this year’s Nov. 7 election and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 12, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: County Clerks prepare for Nov. 7 Marquette County election
U.P. Honor Flight XXI.
Honor Flight Mission XXII leaves Wednesday morning
Special education students from the Dickinson-Iron ISD walked with law enforcement to fundraise...
Iron Mountain Law Enforcement Torch Run raises almost $2k for Special Olympics
With a $1,700 grant from the We Energies Foundation, the eight-person department purchased a...
Wisconsin police department purchases new equipment with grant money