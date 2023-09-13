Upper Michigan Today tours NMU’s new Jacobetti Complex

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Northern Michigan University’s newest academic building
Steve VandenAvond joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today LIVE from...
Steve VandenAvond joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today LIVE from NMU's Jacobetti Complex.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The students in Northern Michigan University’s College of Technology and Occupational Sciences and the Department of Engineering Technology have a new place on campus to learn.

The Jacobetti Complex, located on Sugarloaf Ave in North Campus, is open and operating for the fall semester with a special dedication ceremony happening on Friday.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by the new building for Wednesday’s show, but first,

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the new Jacobetti Complex on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

Now, back to the new Jacobetti Complex.

The Dean of the College of Technology and Occupational Sciences Steve VandenAvond says the new building will house the same services/schools, but will provide a different atmosphere and more space for gatherings and events.

The renovation was a $28.5m state-funded project with new and improved classrooms and laboratories for direct, hands-on experience.

The construction project was led by former students of NMU’s Construction Management program.

Watch the segments below from Upper Michigan Today to take a tour of the space and learn more about what it provides to the students, who will ultimately end up providing for the community.

The Jacobetti Complex dedication ceremony is happening on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with an open house on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

You can learn more about the new Jacobetti Complex and its academic offerings at nmu.edu/jacobetticomplex.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

