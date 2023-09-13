UP Pink Power to host 6th annual golf outing this weekend

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is teeing off for a cause this weekend.

U.P. Pink Power will host its 6th annual golf outing on Saturday. Thirty-eight teams of four will play a scramble at the Wawanowin Country Club. There will also be bucket raffles, a dinner, and longest-drive contests.

U.P. Pink Power will use the money raised at the event to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedy, or illness of any kind. Organizers say the community is very supportive of the nonprofit.

“So far we have helped over 1,320 people in the dollar amount of $343,000,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power committee member. “We could not do that without the support of our community.”

The golf outing will be this Saturday, Sep. 16, at the Wawanowin Country Club with a shotgun start at noon.

Registration is full, but you can still participate in the raffles and purchase new U.P. Pink Power merchandise at the event. The organization is also still accepting raffle items. To donate an item, contact U.P. Pink Power’s Facebook page.

