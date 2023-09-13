UP Pink Power to host 6th annual golf outing this weekend

A pink golf ball
A pink golf ball(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is teeing off for a cause this weekend.

U.P. Pink Power will host its 6th annual golf outing on Saturday. Thirty-eight teams of four will play a scramble at the Wawanowin Country Club. There will also be bucket raffles, a dinner, and longest-drive contests.

U.P. Pink Power will use the money raised at the event to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedy, or illness of any kind. Organizers say the community is very supportive of the nonprofit.

“So far we have helped over 1,320 people in the dollar amount of $343,000,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power committee member. “We could not do that without the support of our community.”

The golf outing will be this Saturday, Sep. 16, at the Wawanowin Country Club with a shotgun start at noon.

Registration is full, but you can still participate in the raffles and purchase new U.P. Pink Power merchandise at the event. The organization is also still accepting raffle items. To donate an item, contact U.P. Pink Power’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October
The construction project on US-41 will be around a little bit longer.
Marquette County US-41 construction project to be extended
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

Hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers strike
Hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers strike
Mail. (file)
Nessel announces launch of Address Confidentiality Program
Steve VandenAvond joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today LIVE from...
Upper Michigan Today tours NMU’s new Jacobetti Complex
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition