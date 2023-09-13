UP Children’s Museum to host Baraga Block Party Sunday

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is hosting a brand new event. The Baraga Block Party is coming this Sunday.

It’s a fundraiser for the museum and their ‘Nheena’s Neighborhood’ honoring the previous executive director. The event includes a DJ, dunk tanks, face painting, bounce houses and a petting zoo.

The current UPCM Executive Director Jessica Hanley says it’s sure to be a fun time.

“It’s hard to find things to do on a Sunday in the fall with the kids, and this is an easy way for everyone to come out and enjoy it plus, as part of the Social District, parents can walk into Breaker’s and grab a Social District drink and sit outside, have a nice drink while their kids are playing on the bounce houses, it’s a win-win,” Hanley said.

The Baraga Block Party goes from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The cost is $10 for a wristband. The 100 block of West Baraga Avenue will be closed to traffic during the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.