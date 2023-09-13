A UP ‘Big Game Hero Competition’ contestant needs your vote

Katheryn Lea Sterba, a Little Lake resident, is the only ‘Yooper’ left in the competition.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. resident needs your votes for the nationwide Big Game Hero Competition.

This competition is currently in the quarterfinal stage. The competition winner will receive $25,000 and a trip to Vermejo, a ranch in New Mexico for a 5 day fully outfitted Bull Elk Hunt.

Katheryn Lea Sterba, a Little Lake resident, is the only ‘Yooper’ left in the competition. Sterba said the community has been a big help throughout the competition.

“All the people in my family that I would’ve hunted with and that would’ve helped me along the way have all passed, so I’ve been doing this with just friends and community members,” said Sterba. “When people hear that you’re out here trying to do it by yourself, everybody lends a hand, it’s great. So, hopefully, that spirit continues, and it’ll send me on my dream hunt.”

There are free votes that can be cast every day, as well as donation-based votes. Money from the donations will be put toward conservation efforts.

You can continue voting for semifinalists until Thursday, Sept. 21.

Vote for Katheryn Lea Sterba here.

