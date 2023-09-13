‘Strike for Hunger’ food drive begins Thursday

Volunteers at Strike for Hunger 2022
Volunteers at Strike for Hunger 2022(USW Local 21 Women of Steel)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - USW Local 21 will be at two grocery stores in Delta County this week for their annual “Strike for Hunger” food drive.

Volunteers and union members will have tables at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba and Pat’s Foods in Gladstone.

Accepted donations include canned goods, paper products and monetary gifts.

The Women of Steel organized the event. Chair Donna Dams said this is one picket line she wants people to cross.

“We’re just trying to help out our friends, family and neighbors in need,” Dams said. “A lot of people’s paychecks only go so far now.”

Dams said this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Donations at Pat’s Foods will be accepted Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and at Elmer’s from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

