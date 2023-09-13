Sen. Gary Peters secures $5.1 million in funding for Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan communities can now apply for low-interest loans for projects aimed at preventing flooding and other damage caused by natural disasters.

Michigan US Senator Gary Peters (D - Michigan) has secured $500 million in funding for his STORM Act. Storm stands for Safeguarding Tomorrow Through Ongoing Risk Mitigation.

Now, $5.1 million is coming to Michigan through the “Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Program.” Senator Peters says Michigan needs to invest in infrastructure.

“Storms are happening with greater frequency and intensity, and oftentimes our infrastructure is simply not designed to handle that, so we need to make these investments up front, we know it saves taxpayers money and also avoids an awful lot of problems when you have a very severe flooding event that, unfortunately, we’ve seen too often in Michigan,” Peters said Tuesday.

The program looks to help communities invest in projects that will protect against severe flooding, rising water levels, coastal erosion and other natural hazards.

“Could be something along the lines of shoreline erosion. That’s been a big issue here on our lake shore that we haven’t been able to use FEMA grants to be able to help with. Stabilization projects, improvements to dams, levy systems and others,” said MSP Deputy State Director of Emergency Management Capt. Kevin Sweeney.

This is only the first year of the 10-year program. Peters says communities should be looking for ways to strengthen infrastructure in the coming years and should apply for money from this program.

“We look forward to having the actual awards going out to individual communities but, I think it’s important to note, that communities that have these types of projects should know that this money is available, but for the next nine years as well, and we hope to continue to get strong applications from communities across our state,” Peters added.

The STORM Act was passed in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.