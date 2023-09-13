NMU Enrollment continues to soar as overall student enrollment has risen by 3.3% for the 2023-24 school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s overall enrollment is up for freshmen, transfers, and its global campus.

The university released its numbers yesterday, showing the overall student population has increased by 3.3% or 227 students compared to last fall. That brings the student population of combined undergraduates and graduate students up to 7,197.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall said of that number, 1,542 are new freshmen which is a 9.6% increase this year.

“It’s a great number and it’s almost ten percent higher than we had last fall, so post-covid this is our first increase,” Hall said. “You know, we had some good increases right before COVID-19 and then everything went out the window. It was just crazy so to have these numbers now plus 10 percent and that’s really an important thing.”

Hall stated that it’s not just first-time students bringing the enrollment number up. He said transfer students have increased by 14%. He also said another positive this data shows is students aren’t just enrolling, they’re staying.

“So, the students that were freshmen last year and those that came back to be sophomores this year, we increased that by two and a half percent which is a total of 76% total,” Hall said.

Kari Garcia NMU’s Senior Associate Director of Admissions says the school’s overall increase is a result of collaboration between admissions and all academic departments.

“Our theater department does theater major for the day where they invite prospective students to campus to get the experience of what it’s like to be a theater major student,” Garcia said. “Our construction management department is down in downstate quite a bit at various fairs kind of getting some exposure.”

Garcia said NMU has also been expanding its scholarship and award opportunities to make the school more affordable to a broader population of students. The administration said now the focus is on ensuring at least 95% of students stay through graduation.

