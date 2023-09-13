NMU Enrollment continues to soar as overall student enrollment has risen by 3.3% for the 2023-24 school year

This is just a small group of the 7,197 students attending NMU.
This is just a small group of the 7,197 students attending NMU.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s overall enrollment is up for freshmen, transfers, and its global campus.

The university released its numbers yesterday, showing the overall student population has increased by 3.3% or 227 students compared to last fall. That brings the student population of combined undergraduates and graduate students up to 7,197.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall said of that number, 1,542 are new freshmen which is a 9.6% increase this year.

“It’s a great number and it’s almost ten percent higher than we had last fall, so post-covid this is our first increase,” Hall said. “You know, we had some good increases right before COVID-19 and then everything went out the window. It was just crazy so to have these numbers now plus 10 percent and that’s really an important thing.”

Hall stated that it’s not just first-time students bringing the enrollment number up. He said transfer students have increased by 14%. He also said another positive this data shows is students aren’t just enrolling, they’re staying.

“So, the students that were freshmen last year and those that came back to be sophomores this year, we increased that by two and a half percent which is a total of 76% total,” Hall said.

Kari Garcia NMU’s Senior Associate Director of Admissions says the school’s overall increase is a result of collaboration between admissions and all academic departments.

“Our theater department does theater major for the day where they invite prospective students to campus to get the experience of what it’s like to be a theater major student,” Garcia said. “Our construction management department is down in downstate quite a bit at various fairs kind of getting some exposure.”

Garcia said NMU has also been expanding its scholarship and award opportunities to make the school more affordable to a broader population of students. The administration said now the focus is on ensuring at least 95% of students stay through graduation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October
The construction project on US-41 will be around a little bit longer.
Marquette County US-41 construction project to be extended

Latest News

Thursday morning chill to thaw out to a warmer, sunnier break -- before rain, t'storms return...
Cold, frosty overnight before warmer, sunnier turn Thursday
Thursday morning chill to thaw out to a warmer, sunnier break -- before rain, t’storms return...
Cold, frosty overnight before warmer, sunnier turn Thursday
UPCM
UP Children’s Museum to host Baraga Block Party Sunday
Accepted donations include canned goods, paper products and monetary gifts.
‘Strike for Hunger’ food drive begins Thursday
Starbucks reveals 2023 Halloween cups; Trending Topics: Veterans board U.P. Honor Flight,...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/13/2023