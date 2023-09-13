Marquette kids learn ice skating basics at Learn to Skate Camp

For those who missed this week’s skate camp, there's still time to register for the Marquette Figure Skating Club’s Learn to Skate USA lessons.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette kids are learning how to skate from the big kids this week.

Marquette Senior High School’s figure skating team teamed up with the Marquette Figure Skating Club to host a Learn to Skate Camp. Droves of kids met at Lakeview Area where skaters taught the beginners the basics of skating. The camp started every day with lessons before transitioning to playing games and skating with MSHS skaters.

Organizers say they love sharing the activity with kids.

“We all love skating and we’ve all grown up loving skating,” said Kay Pool, Learn to Skate Camp co-director. “We just want to share that with the kids and with the community. It’s just a great activity.”

For those who missed this week’s skate camp, register for the Marquette Figure Skating Club’s Learn to Skate USA lessons here.

