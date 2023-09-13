Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce holds 25th annual Premier Golf Outing following rescheduling

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce held its 25th Annual Keweenaw’s Premier Golf Outing on Wednesday.

It was held at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Portage Lake Golf Course, starting at 10 a.m.

The outing is an opportunity for invited members of the public and community leaders to meet up and enjoy a day of golfing. The individuals were split up into 36 teams of 4, competing in an 18-hole tournament.

“We have anything from a doctor out here to a banker CEO to business services,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Manager Katie Schlief. “In fact, we just had a surgeon that was just now coming to the course because he had surgery this morning.”

Cash prizes were available for first, second, and third-place tournament winners, as well as a raffle with prizes donated from area businesses. Sponsor tents were also dotted around the course, offering games and additional winnings. Other prizes were offered for hole-in-one shots. One of these was a prize of $10,000, sponsored by Tervo Agency Inc., which was awarded to Ryan DeForge.

The event was originally on September 6 but was rescheduled due to weather concerns. According to Schlief, this cut the number of attendees from 156 to around 145.

“We got dumped on with about two inches of rain overnight,” continued Schlief. “And the course management just didn’t want their course to have all these golfers on it that day, so today is a much better day. And we thank everyone for being out here and rearranging those schedules.”

The chamber would also like to thank all sponsors and volunteers for making the outing possible this year.

“This could not happen without our sponsors,” added Schlief. “We have hole-in-one sponsors, we have cart sponsors, and we have eagle and par sponsors as well.”

