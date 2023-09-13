KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking for a nursing degree in the Upper Peninsula will have another option.

The Michigan State Board of Nursing approved the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) to start an Associate Degree in Nursing program on Sept. 7.

President Lori Ann Sherman said the college wanted to start this program after speaking to the community.

“Here at the college, we have done many surveys, we’ve talked to the community, we’ve talked to our healthcare professionals, and it is very needed in this area,” Sherman said.

There are currently more than 200 students enrolled at KBOCC.

Health Science Department Chair Paula Roth hopes this new program will bring more attention to the college. She said this may provide an opportunity for those who have wanted to pursue a career in nursing.

“Maybe they had thought about it, but because of the travel that they might have had to do, even going to Marquette or Houghton sometimes that can be a burden on them,” Roth said.

Aliina Radcliff, who worked as a nurse for 38 years, is one of the first instructors hired for the nursing program. She explained her previous work experience allows her to provide first-hand information for students.

“We can give them a good background: ‘This is going to be a good experience for you,’” Radcliff said. “We choose their patients based on those experiences that they’re going to need. We don’t have a lot of time, you think two years is a lot of time, it’s really not.”

The two-year Nursing program is planned to start in the fall of 2024.

Roth said applications for the program will start being accepted in October, but students can enroll in pre-requisites now.

Click here to learn more about KBOCC.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.