Hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers strike

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - After weeks of negotiating, hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) workers walked out on strike on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the UAW, UAW Local Union 1781 (Region 1), UAW Local Union 2500 (Region 1), UAW Local Union 2145 (Region 1D) and UAW Local Union 2256 (Region 1D), entered into negotiations with BCBSM of Michigan earlier this summer with the objective to secure job stability and equitable pay for all union members.

The primary goal was to terminate the multi-tiered pay structure, which currently requires 22 years of employment with BCBSM to reach pay parity, the UAW said.

Additionally, they wanted BCBSM to put a stop to outsourcing and contracting out job classifications previously negotiated by the union, as it has led to a 40 percent decrease in union membership over the last 10 years, UAW said.

BCBSM rejected the union’s demands, so they decided to strike, the UAW said.

In a statement to TV5, BCBSM said:

“On Sept. 12, after weeks of continuous negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, the United Auto Workers union walked away from the bargaining table and went on strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union.”

BCBSM said contingencies have been put in place to allow the company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers, and members around the nation:

“Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times. We encourage our members and customers to use our online and app-based services during this period, and we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation.”

BCBSM said it desires to resolve the situation quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining with its partners at the UAW.

