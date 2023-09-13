Honor Flight Mission XXII leaves Wednesday morning

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula veterans are set to take a round-trip flight to Washington D.C.

U.P. Honor Flight Mission XXII is set to leave Escanaba on Wednesday morning.

To celebrate, U.P. Honor Flight hosted a banquet for the veterans going on the trip. U.P. Honor Flight will bring 78 veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials for the wars they fought in. Vets will also watch the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

Organizers say the flight wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“Each flight now is costing about $135,000, but the U.P. is amazing in how they support us,” said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight president. “We are able to continue these missions because of how the Upper Peninsula does support us.”

Mission XXII returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend and welcome home the veterans and their guardians.

