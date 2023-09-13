High pressure brings more quiet conditions before another front

Clouds will gradually clear as high-pressure moves in today. Clear skies will allow overnight lows to decrease into the 30s causing some patchy frost by tomorrow morning. Our next front will bring showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Then, scattered showers on Saturday with spotty rain on Sunday. Temperatures are trending seasonal into next week.

Today: Becoming partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60st o low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Sun and clouds with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Upper to low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

