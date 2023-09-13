High pressure brings more quiet conditions before another front
Clouds will gradually clear as high-pressure moves in today. Clear skies will allow overnight lows to decrease into the 30s causing some patchy frost by tomorrow morning. Our next front will bring showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Then, scattered showers on Saturday with spotty rain on Sunday. Temperatures are trending seasonal into next week.
Today: Becoming partly sunny and cool
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60st o low 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Sun and clouds with spotty rain showers
>Highs: Upper to low 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
