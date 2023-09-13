Health experts, law enforcement share benefits of accessible Narcan

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The overdose medication Narcan is now available over the counter at a pharmacy near you.

Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, is used to treat overdose symptoms. Since 2018, the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has been providing the life-saving drug for free through its new points harm reduction program. The program has given out 186 nasal Naloxone kits this year in Marquette County.

“We offer a variety of safer use supplies, in addition to overdose prevention, education, Naloxone administration training, and then we distribute Naloxone to our participants as well as community members and other businesses and organizations,” MCHD Health Director Emily Pratt said.

And now, the drug is accessible in pharmacies across the state without a prescription. According to CVS Health, it costs $44.99.

Pratt says broadening accessibility is important so anyone can be prepared.

“Anybody could potentially respond to an overdose; you never know when you might be in a situation that it could be helpful, similar to knowing CPR or first aid,” Pratt said.

First responders like Marquette Police Sergeant Mike Archocosky, can speak first-hand to the benefits of having it on hand.

“Our officers are authorized to use Narcan,” Archocosky said. “In fact, every officer here is assigned a packet of Narcan to use in an emergency situation. We’re trained in its use; we go through a couple hours long course.”

Archocosky says officers not only carry Narcan to help others but also to protect themselves.

“You touch the wrong surface, if you touch the wrong piece of drug paraphernalia with your bare skin, we also can be infected. We also can absorb these into our bloodstream and go into respiratory distress. So, we carry Narcan for the people that are in distress, but then also for ourselves for officer safety,” Archocosky said.

Archocosky says if you are in an emergency situation and have Narcan but need help administering it to contact 911 immediately.

