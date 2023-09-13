Feeding America to distribute twice in Marquette County this week

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those in need of assistance in K.I. Sawyer and Chocolay Township this week.

The first event is located at Building 604 on Avenue C and Third Street at K.I. Sawyer. Distribution begins at noon Eastern time on Wednesday.

The second event will take place at Silver Creek Thrift Store at 219 Silver Creek Road in Chocolay Township. Food will begin being distributed at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday.

If you are physically unable to attend and need someone to pick up items for you, they must be able to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for. Both of these pantries are drive-thru events. It is asked that anyone picking up items please stay in their car.

