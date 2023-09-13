Cold, frosty overnight before warmer, sunnier turn Thursday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Clouds breaking up and sprinkles and drizzle fizzling over Upper Michigan as the Canadian Shield high pressure continues to mix in drier air aloft. But the overnight clearing opens the door to areas of frost and dense fog, mainly in the interior U.P. through Thursday morning.

The cool, fall-like conditions transition to late summer daytime warmth Thursday through Friday, before a Northwestern Ontario system brings back the cooling plus showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the weekend.

Tonight: Clouds, sprinkle/drizzle tapering and becoming mostly clear; areas of frost and dense fog mainly inland; southwest winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s-30s Inland / Upper 30s-40s nearshore

Thursday: Chilly early with scattered morning inland frost and fog, then mostly sunny with warmer afternoon temperatures; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 70s West / 60s East

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, few thunderstorms west early then eastward as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle north; cool and breezy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70s

