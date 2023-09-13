Blackrocks Brewery hosts Science on Tap for first time

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery invited guests to learn about new scientific research on Tuesday evening.

This is the first time Blackrocks has hosted Science on Tap, where U.P. scientists present their research in a casual setting.

Tuesday night’s speaker was Dr. Paul Mann of Northern Michigan University (NMU) and the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center. Dr. Mann talked about his research into glioma brain tumors.

Dr. Mann’s findings could help people with gliomas live longer lives.

Dr. Mann said he wants people to learn something they may not know.

“I want them to have an understanding of the work we’re doing here at NMU,” Dr. Mann said.

He continued, “I also want them to understand the importance of advocacy and awareness of what brain tumors are and how devastating they can be to the patients and to their families.”

The next Science on Tap about cannabis research is planned for October 20.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.