2 events happening this week at U.P. Children’s Museum

After a record breaking summer, the museum is getting ready for fall and celebrating back to school
The Back to School celebration is September 14, the Block Party is September 17 - both are happening at the U.P. Children's Museum on Baraga Avenue in Marquette
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is heading into fall with two events. The first is part of the Second Thursday Creativity Series and is a back to school celebration. This event is happening Thursday, September 14 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The second event, the Baraga Block Party is happening Sunday, September 17 from 2:00-6:00pm outside the museum on Baraga Avenue.

Mr. Jim stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about both events and what you can expect.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
frosty nights
Another cool & breezy day before milder air
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October

Latest News

The Back to School celebration is September 14, the Block Party is September 17 - both are...
2 events happening at U.P. Children's Museum this week
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to distribute twice in Marquette County this week
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Science on Tap
Blackrocks Brewery hosts Science on Tap for first time