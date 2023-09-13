2 events happening this week at U.P. Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is heading into fall with two events. The first is part of the Second Thursday Creativity Series and is a back to school celebration. This event is happening Thursday, September 14 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The second event, the Baraga Block Party is happening Sunday, September 17 from 2:00-6:00pm outside the museum on Baraga Avenue.

Mr. Jim stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about both events and what you can expect.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.