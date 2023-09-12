Wisconsin police department purchases new equipment with grant money

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Niagara Police Department now has a better way to reach out and educate the community it keeps safe.

With a $1,700 grant from the We Energies Foundation, the eight-person department purchased a new laptop.

Niagara Police Officer Michael Chapman said this is a massive improvement.

“Our old computer was very outdated,” Chapman said. “It would fail when we were trying to attend meetings or trainings online, it was definitely time to get a new one.”

The department received the check for the laptop in August.

Chapman said it will be used to give presentations to schools and young drivers.

“I use it for active shooting response training to school staff,” Chapman said. “I do several meetings with the drivers ed class at Niagra School every year, teaching safe driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving.”

The grant is part of the We Energies Foundation’s Rewarding Responders Grant Program.

We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns said the program issued $100,000 in grants this year.

“It’s our fourth year that we’ve been giving out these Rewarding Responder Grants,” Jahns said. “We’ve given out over $300,000.”

First responders can apply for up to $2,000.

Jahns said this is a way for We Energies to fund community safety.

“What we believe in as far as having safe communities is making sure that our first responders also have the equipment that they need to make our communities safe,” Jahns said. “So, what better way for us to be able to give back to our communities than to help fund our first responders so that they have the equipment that they need.”

This was one of eight grants issued to other first responders across the Western Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.