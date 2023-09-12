Wisconsin police department purchases new equipment with grant money

The Niagara Police Department has four full-time officers and four part-time officers.
The Niagara Police Department has four full-time officers and four part-time officers.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Niagara Police Department now has a better way to reach out and educate the community it keeps safe.

With a $1,700 grant from the We Energies Foundation, the eight-person department purchased a new laptop.

Niagara Police Officer Michael Chapman said this is a massive improvement.

“Our old computer was very outdated,” Chapman said. “It would fail when we were trying to attend meetings or trainings online, it was definitely time to get a new one.”

The department received the check for the laptop in August.

Chapman said it will be used to give presentations to schools and young drivers.

“I use it for active shooting response training to school staff,” Chapman said. “I do several meetings with the drivers ed class at Niagra School every year, teaching safe driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving.”

The grant is part of the We Energies Foundation’s Rewarding Responders Grant Program.

We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns said the program issued $100,000 in grants this year.

“It’s our fourth year that we’ve been giving out these Rewarding Responder Grants,” Jahns said. “We’ve given out over $300,000.”

First responders can apply for up to $2,000.

Jahns said this is a way for We Energies to fund community safety.

“What we believe in as far as having safe communities is making sure that our first responders also have the equipment that they need to make our communities safe,” Jahns said. “So, what better way for us to be able to give back to our communities than to help fund our first responders so that they have the equipment that they need.”

This was one of eight grants issued to other first responders across the Western Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

TV6's Cody Boyer spoke with a man who now must commute hundreds of miles every week and the...
TV6 Investigates: Community copes 5 years after Ojibway Correctional Facility closure
Dorothy Sullivan of Rock, Michigan celebrated turning 100 years old Tuesday.
Rock mother of 10 celebrates 100th birthday among family, friends
Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
Applications now open for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Giving Tuesday nonprofit fundraiser
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden