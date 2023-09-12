WATCH: UPAWS hosts Rescue Raffle fundraiser, UP organizations host 9/11 memorial events

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday we take a look at 9/11 memorial events happening in Marquette and Iron Mountain, a writing contest hosted by local VFWs, a raffle raising funds for a shelter in Sands Township and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 11, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Menominee man sentenced for methamphetamine possession, intent to deliver
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.
Harvey US Army Reserve Center closes after more than 30 years
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Third Street sign.
Marquette DDA seeks Third Street tax increment financing
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: UPAWS hosts Rescue Raffle fundraiser, UP organizations host 9/11 memorial events
The annual event focuses on a 750-mile nonstop relay marathon handled by three teams of...
39th Law Enforcement Torch Run begins in Copper Harbor