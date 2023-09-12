WATCH: UPAWS hosts Rescue Raffle fundraiser, UP organizations host 9/11 memorial events
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday we take a look at 9/11 memorial events happening in Marquette and Iron Mountain, a writing contest hosted by local VFWs, a raffle raising funds for a shelter in Sands Township and more headlines.
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 11, 2023.
