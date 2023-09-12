US-41 and M-35 maintenance to begin Tuesday in Menominee

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface portions of US-41 and M-35 in the city of Menominee on Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures on M-35 with one lane of alternating traffic open via traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during this work.

On US-41, motorists should expect the outside lane to be closed with a traffic shift. No width restrictions will be in place for this portion of the work.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

