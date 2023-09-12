US-41 construction project to be extended

The construction project on US-41 will be around a little bit longer.
The construction project on US-41 will be around a little bit longer.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The current construction project on US-41 is slated to be around a little bit longer.

The six-mile stretch of construction that started back in June was expected to be done in September, but the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now expects it to be completed in October.

Most of the structural fixes are complete, now they just have to finish resurfacing the remaining lanes.

They’ve also reconfigured the turns on the highway, so they are no longer two-way.

Dan Weingarten, the MDOT communications representative, said the turns are now Michigan Lefts, or one-way turns, similar to how they are in the City of Marquette.

“The reconfiguration eliminates conflict points between vehicles trying to turn and crossing paths and just in general improves the traffic flow and the safety in that area,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten encourages drivers to be patient during the construction and to drive with caution and awareness of their surroundings.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Multiple US-2 construction projects set to begin Monday
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Dorothy Sullivan of Rock, Michigan celebrated turning 100 years old Tuesday.
Rock mother of 10 celebrates 100th birthday among family, friends
Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
Applications now open for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Giving Tuesday nonprofit fundraiser
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
The goal is that most students will be assigned a dedicated adviser in their program cluster.
NMU restructures advising program