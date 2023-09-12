US-41 construction project to be extended

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The current construction project on US-41 is slated to be around a little bit longer.

The six-mile stretch of construction that started back in June was expected to be done in September, but the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now expects it to be completed in October.

Most of the structural fixes are complete, now they just have to finish resurfacing the remaining lanes.

They’ve also reconfigured the turns on the highway, so they are no longer two-way.

Dan Weingarten, the MDOT communications representative, said the turns are now Michigan Lefts, or one-way turns, similar to how they are in the City of Marquette.

“The reconfiguration eliminates conflict points between vehicles trying to turn and crossing paths and just in general improves the traffic flow and the safety in that area,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten encourages drivers to be patient during the construction and to drive with caution and awareness of their surroundings.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.