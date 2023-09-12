Superior Watershed Partnership hosts free concert, tree giveaway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy is celebrating the successful Great Lakes Climate Corps season.

The organization is putting on a concert and a free tree giveaway. Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp and his band.

The Partnership will be giving out Native red and white pine trees through a partnership with the Forest to Mi Faucet Initiative. This initiative connects healthy forests and clean drinking water.

Kathleen Henry, Superior Watershed Partnership special projects coordinator, said they are doing this to celebrate by listening to some good music and planting some more trees.

“Fall is a really great season to plant trees, and trees are really crucial to the health of our environment and to help keep our water clean,” said Henry.

The event will take place at 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette.

The Superior Watershed Partnership also asks people bring books for the new ‘Free Little Library’ outside of their Presque Isle Office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.