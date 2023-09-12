Superior Watershed Partnership hosts free concert, tree giveaway

Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp and his band.
Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp and his band.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy is celebrating the successful Great Lakes Climate Corps season.

The organization is putting on a concert and a free tree giveaway. Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp and his band.

The Partnership will be giving out Native red and white pine trees through a partnership with the Forest to Mi Faucet Initiative. This initiative connects healthy forests and clean drinking water.

Kathleen Henry, Superior Watershed Partnership special projects coordinator, said they are doing this to celebrate by listening to some good music and planting some more trees.

“Fall is a really great season to plant trees, and trees are really crucial to the health of our environment and to help keep our water clean,” said Henry.

The event will take place at 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette.

The Superior Watershed Partnership also asks people bring books for the new ‘Free Little Library’ outside of their Presque Isle Office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 with new features, USBC charging cable; Trending Topics: Governor...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/12/2023
A wood fire stove at Swick in Marquette.
Experts share tips on how to heat homes safely this fall
Freezing overnights, areas of frost for mainly inland areas before a sunnier, warmer U.P....
Few frosty overnights before warmer turn Thursday