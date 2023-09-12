Rock mother of 10 celebrates 100th birthday among family, friends

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Family members and friends of Dorothy Sullivan gathered at the Rock Senior Center for a centennial birthday celebration Tuesday.

Sullivan is a mother of ten and said she has too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count.

Many of her children were at the celebration. Her second-oldest daughter said her mom likes to keep busy and help others in the community.

“She’d volunteer for anything. She volunteered for the center. She volunteered wherever,” Helen Sullivan said. “If people said there was something to be done, Ma would be one of the first people to do it.”

Dorothy said that turning 100 was just another day for her. Her words of wisdom for living a long life?

“Smile all the time.”

