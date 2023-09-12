Portage Lake District Library to offer free, monthly computer assistance program BASIC

Adults can meet with MTU student tutors about computer concerns, with the next session of the...
Adults can meet with MTU student tutors about computer concerns, with the next session of the program being on Oct. 14.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is once again providing a monthly free computer assistance program this school year.

The program, Building Adult Skills in Computing (BASIC), is an outreach program stemming from Michigan Tech University. Students who participate come to the library once a month and assist adults for two hours with various computer and technology concerns. These range from creating website accounts to learning how to operate smartphones.

“Those students go through training internally to make sure they are aware of the jargon that they might use,” said PLDL Director Katrina Linde-Moriarty. “And really make the topic more accessible to anyone’s abilities.”

Linde-Moriarty said the program is being held at the library due to its accessibility to the public, as well as its resources.

“We have the central location, we have the WIFI and internet,” continued Linde-Moriarty. “We also have our own Chromebooks and laptops for use. We have a variety of devices that can be used during the tutoring.”

While the program has been available at the library for several years, Linde-Moriarty says it is now more important than ever.

“So much of our job resources is now digital or technology-based,” added Linde-Moriarty. “And being able to build up those skills can seem like a huge hurdle if you haven’t been keeping up with the times, or with new technologies as they emerge.”

Each session is available on the second Saturday of each month, with the next available session on Oct. 14. The program is free, with anyone able to drop in from 10 A.M. to noon.

