No bad days, only hard days: Marquette man recaps 109-day coast-to-coast bike journey
Bruce Closser talks about the sites he saw and the lessons he learned along the way on Upper Michigan Today.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has returned home from an epic bike journey and is now awaiting results from the Guinness Book of World Records to be named the oldest man to bike from coast to coast.
Bruce Closser stopped by Upper Michigan Today to recap his 109-day journey.
He says at first he didn’t have a clear answer to why he was making the journey, but ultimately found the real prize in the daily mental and physical challenge of biking, ultimately realizing that there were no bad days, only hard days.
