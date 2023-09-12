No bad days, only hard days: Marquette man recaps 109-day coast-to-coast bike journey

Bruce Closser talks about the sites he saw and the lessons he learned along the way on Upper Michigan Today.
Bruce Closser joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Bruce Closser joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has returned home from an epic bike journey and is now awaiting results from the Guinness Book of World Records to be named the oldest man to bike from coast to coast.

Bruce Closser stopped by Upper Michigan Today to recap his 109-day journey.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon returns to UMT to share stories of the day with Elizabeth Peterson.

Now, back to Bruce Closser.

He says at first he didn’t have a clear answer to why he was making the journey, but ultimately found the real prize in the daily mental and physical challenge of biking, ultimately realizing that there were no bad days, only hard days.

Marquette's Bruce Closser recaps his experience biking from coast to coast in 109 days.
Bruce Closser recaps his experience biking from the east to the west coast.
A Marquette man is awaiting results from the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest person to bike coast-to-coast.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

