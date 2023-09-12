Michigan Senate introduce legislation that could hold Big Pharma accountable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high cost of prescription drugs is a growing crisis for many Michigan residents, while big pharmaceutical companies rake in profits with little accountability.

Lawmakers unveiled a new bill establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB).

The independent body would research, review and establish payment limits on prescription drugs and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable so that residents can afford their medications.

One of the senators who introduced the legislation, Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet, said this bill would help stop corporate greed. “And bring much-needed accountability, oversight and transparency to big pharmaceutical companies, so they are more responsive to consumers.”

Six states have already established a PDAB, and additional states are in the process of creating their own independent boards.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.