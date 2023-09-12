Michigan Senate introduce legislation that could hold Big Pharma accountable

(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high cost of prescription drugs is a growing crisis for many Michigan residents, while big pharmaceutical companies rake in profits with little accountability.

Lawmakers unveiled a new bill establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB).

The independent body would research, review and establish payment limits on prescription drugs and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable so that residents can afford their medications.

One of the senators who introduced the legislation, Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet, said this bill would help stop corporate greed. “And bring much-needed accountability, oversight and transparency to big pharmaceutical companies, so they are more responsive to consumers.”

Six states have already established a PDAB, and additional states are in the process of creating their own independent boards.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Multiple US-2 construction projects set to begin Monday
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Trash to Treasure is this weekend in Marquette.
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Sept. 15
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October
Todd Poquette joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today LIVE at the 906...
Big things ahead for 906 Adventure Team