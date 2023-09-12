Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Sept. 15

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is encouraging residents to participate in ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend.’

From Friday to Sunday, folks can leave their unwanted furniture, electronics and other working household items in front of their house on the curb. “Treasure hunters” will then pick through the items and keep anything they think is useful.

The program is designed to increase awareness of “reduce, reuse and recycle” by creating an alternative means of reusing items that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Marquette Public Works says NMU students could especially benefit from this event.

“We do find a lot of NMU students using the program,” said Scott Cambensy, City of Marquette Public Works director. “It works great for getting that kind of hand-me-down type of furniture to furnish your new apartment or new house that you’re renting.”

Items should be on the curb no earlier than Friday at 5 p.m. and no later than Sunday at 5 p.m. Marquette Public Works suggests removing lawn ornaments and other wanted items to avoid mistaken identity.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.