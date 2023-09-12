Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Sept. 15

Trash to Treasure is this weekend in Marquette.
Trash to Treasure is this weekend in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is encouraging residents to participate in ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend.’

From Friday to Sunday, folks can leave their unwanted furniture, electronics and other working household items in front of their house on the curb. “Treasure hunters” will then pick through the items and keep anything they think is useful.

The program is designed to increase awareness of “reduce, reuse and recycle” by creating an alternative means of reusing items that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Marquette Public Works says NMU students could especially benefit from this event.

“We do find a lot of NMU students using the program,” said Scott Cambensy, City of Marquette Public Works director. “It works great for getting that kind of hand-me-down type of furniture to furnish your new apartment or new house that you’re renting.”

Items should be on the curb no earlier than Friday at 5 p.m. and no later than Sunday at 5 p.m. Marquette Public Works suggests removing lawn ornaments and other wanted items to avoid mistaken identity.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Multiple US-2 construction projects set to begin Monday
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Michigan Senate introduce legislation that could hold Big Pharma accountable
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October
Todd Poquette joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today LIVE at the 906...
Big things ahead for 906 Adventure Team