Marquette Mexican restaurant Sol Azteca to close by October

Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
Sol Azteca, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good this fall.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Marquette Mexican restaurant will be closing permanently before next month.

After messages went unreturned on Monday, TV6 called Sol Azteca again on Tuesday morning and spoke to one of the co-owners on the phone. He said the restaurant does not have a firm closing date, but the business must vacate the building at the corner of Washington Street and Lakeshore Boulevard by Oct. 1.

When asked why the restaurant had made the decision, the owner said it was a matter involving legal services so they could not provide a comment.

According to the Michigan License and Regulatory Affairs Agency, Sol Azteca has been in business since 2013.

