Marquette DDA seeks Third Street tax increment financing

Third Street sign.
Third Street sign.(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) could expand its financing district to Third Street.

Tax increment financing, or TIF, would allow the DDA to capture tax revenues on increases to property taxes on Third Street businesses over a certain amount of time. The DDA hopes to secure that money for 30 years.

The DDA says it would invest those funds back into Third Street.

“We’re just looking to be able to get TIF from there so we can allocate those funds back into Third Street and help Third Street Businesses continue to prosper and make it a great place to be,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA executive director.

The DDA also stressed that the TIF would not increase taxes, just reallocate them. The next step in this process is for the DDA to have discussions with the Marquette City Commission so the authority can get TIF in early 2024.

