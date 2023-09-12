Iron Mountain Law Enforcement Torch Run raises almost $2k for Special Olympics

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Special education students from the Dickinson-Iron ISD walked with law enforcement to fundraise for the Special Olympics.

Together they traveled along US-2 through downtown Iron Mountain on Tuesday.

Carla White of the U.P. travel team said the Torch Run has raised over half its total goal.

“We’ve got six different teams out on the road,” White said. “We’re the only team that stays in the U.P. Our goal is to hit $100,000 and as of last night we were like $65,000.”

The Iron Mountain event alone raised $1,195 for the Special Olympics on Tuesday.

The Torch Run has been taking place in Michigan for the last 39 years. This is the 10th year Iron Mountain has been a stop on the tour.

Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Community Service Trooper Geno Basanese carried the Olympic Torch through Iron Mountain. His motivation to participate comes from both the kids and the cause.

“What the event means to me is, when you get a chance and look at the faces of the athletes, that’s what it means,” Basanese said. “And a big part too is obviously about raising money and if people have an opportunity and if you’re able to do so, great.”

After the walk, participants bonded over lunch at the Iron Mountain Police Department.

Dickinson-Iron ISD Director of Special Education Tricia Meneguzzo said the Torch Run allows her students to connect with local law enforcement.

“We’re just really grateful for Trooper Basanese for inviting us into this every year and the connection we have with the local law enforcement to make this happen,” Meneguzzo said.

The U.P. Torch Run team will arrive at Escanaba’s Elmer’s Grocery Store Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET and will conclude the event in Munising on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.