Few frosty overnights before warmer turn Thursday

Freezing low temps, areas of overnight frost for mainly inland areas before a sunnier, warmer U.P. Thursday-Friday.
Freezing overnights, areas of frost for mainly inland areas before a sunnier, warmer U.P. Thursday-Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Showers dwindle over Upper Michigan as the Canadian Shield high pressure mixes in drier air aloft, but maintains the cool airmass over the region through midweek -- freezing overnights, areas of frost especially for inland areas Wednesday and Thursday.

The cool, fall-like conditions transition to late summer warmth Thursday through Friday, before a Northwestern Ontario system brings back the cooling plus showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy breaks with patchy inland frost especially west; north winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 30s Inland / Lower 50s Nearshore

Wednesday: Scattered clouds early with patchy morning frost and fog, turning mostly sunny into the afternoon; cool with north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Chilly early with scattered morning inland frost, otherwise mostly sunny with warmer afternoon temperatures; breezy

>Highs: 70s West / 60s East

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, isolated thunderstorms west spreading east as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle north; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 60s/70

