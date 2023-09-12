Few frosty overnights before warmer turn Thursday

Showers dwindle over Upper Michigan as the Canadian Shield high pressure mixes in drier air aloft, but maintains the cool airmass over the region through midweek -- freezing overnights, areas of frost especially for inland areas Wednesday and Thursday.

The cool, fall-like conditions transition to late summer warmth Thursday through Friday, before a Northwestern Ontario system brings back the cooling plus showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy breaks with patchy inland frost especially west; north winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 30s Inland / Lower 50s Nearshore

Wednesday: Scattered clouds early with patchy morning frost and fog, turning mostly sunny into the afternoon; cool with north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Chilly early with scattered morning inland frost, otherwise mostly sunny with warmer afternoon temperatures; breezy

>Highs: 70s West / 60s East

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, isolated thunderstorms west spreading east as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle north; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 60s/70

