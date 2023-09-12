Experts share tips on how to heat homes safely this fall

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures drop, it’s important to check a home’s heating before winter starts to prevent house fires.

The air will continue to get colder and colder as winter approaches. As the temperature drops, home heating comes back into play. Whether it is with a wood stove or a furnace, it is important to properly maintain your home’s heating.

Negaunee Firefighter Mason Tompkins said chimney fires are one of the biggest causes of house fires.

“What happens is the Creosote builds up in the chimney and that itself is flammable. We’ve got the fuel there plus all the oxygen around it and a heat source from the fire below. That’s our three components for a fire,” said Tompkins.

For homes with a furnace, the maintenance check process will look different. Swick Service Manager Jon Kataja said no matter the preferred heating, air flow is important.

“In any heating equipment is going to be your exhaust pipes. Make sure they are all in one piece, all vented properly the way the manufacturer requires them to be. Specifically with home heating things, airflow is very important so make sure your filters are clean and ready to go for the season,” said Kataja.

The Negaunee Fire Department recommends chimney cleaning once a year and having a home’s heating inspected before winter use. House fires are preventable if heating elements are safe. Proper tools are also accessible, such as a certified fire extinguisher.

“We recommend that every house has a fire extinguisher. Specifically an ABC fire extinguisher. The different letters on the fire extinguisher represent the different types of fires that can be put out based on what materials are on fire,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said ABC fire extinguishers are available at many department stores. He also says in the event of a fire, it’s important to remember property is replaceable, not lives.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.