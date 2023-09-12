Experts share tips on how to heat homes safely this fall

A wood fire stove at Swick in Marquette.
A wood fire stove at Swick in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures drop, it’s important to check a home’s heating before winter starts to prevent house fires.

The air will continue to get colder and colder as winter approaches. As the temperature drops, home heating comes back into play. Whether it is with a wood stove or a furnace, it is important to properly maintain your home’s heating.

Negaunee Firefighter Mason Tompkins said chimney fires are one of the biggest causes of house fires.

“What happens is the Creosote builds up in the chimney and that itself is flammable. We’ve got the fuel there plus all the oxygen around it and a heat source from the fire below. That’s our three components for a fire,” said Tompkins.

For homes with a furnace, the maintenance check process will look different. Swick Service Manager Jon Kataja said no matter the preferred heating, air flow is important.

“In any heating equipment is going to be your exhaust pipes. Make sure they are all in one piece, all vented properly the way the manufacturer requires them to be. Specifically with home heating things, airflow is very important so make sure your filters are clean and ready to go for the season,” said Kataja.

The Negaunee Fire Department recommends chimney cleaning once a year and having a home’s heating inspected before winter use. House fires are preventable if heating elements are safe. Proper tools are also accessible, such as a certified fire extinguisher.

“We recommend that every house has a fire extinguisher. Specifically an ABC fire extinguisher. The different letters on the fire extinguisher represent the different types of fires that can be put out based on what materials are on fire,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said ABC fire extinguishers are available at many department stores. He also says in the event of a fire, it’s important to remember property is replaceable, not lives.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp and his band.
Superior Watershed Partnership hosts free concert, tree giveaway
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 with new features, USBC charging cable; Trending Topics: Governor...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/12/2023
Freezing overnights, areas of frost for mainly inland areas before a sunnier, warmer U.P....
Few frosty overnights before warmer turn Thursday