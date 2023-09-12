Clerks explain what Marquette County voters can expect for November election

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 7 local elections will be held throughout the state of Michigan.

Voters in the City of Marquette can head to the polls the Thursday through Sunday before the election for early in-person voting. The city is piloting an early voting program.

Marquette City voters will be able to vote at a polling station located at Peter White Public Library.

“Early voting is completely new to the state of Michigan so, we are going to have to learn how to staff early voting. There’s new procedures and protocols that are going to be in place,” Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said. “The state of Michigan is going to have new systems in place for us to use and in my opinion, the earlier we can get our hands on some of that stuff the earlier we can get some experience with it the better it’s going to be for everybody.”

In the city of Marquette, voters will make decisions on the City Commission and Board of Light and Power.

Voters in the city will not be the only ones heading to the polls in Marquette County.

In the city of Negaunee, voters will decide council members and the board of review. In Michigamme Township there is an operating millage renewal proposal and, in the Gwinn Area Public School District voters will make a decision on a bond proposal.

“I would really like to see a nice high turnout for your areas. Please take the time, these are some very important issues that sometimes get overlooked and this is your opportunity to have your voice be known,” Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma said.

Last November voters in Michigan approved Proposal Two which adds nine days of in-person voting. Talsma says that will not come into effect for this election cycle.

“This time around, you will not see anything different,” Talsma said. “The early voting is not happening in most jurisdictions until February.”

Talsma says for absentee voters you can request your ballot starting September 28. To view a preview ballot you can visit the Marquette County Clerk’s website.

