Celebrate Northern Michigan University’s homecoming like a wildcat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a big week on campus as students, staff, and alumni celebrate Northern Michigan University’s Homecoming.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by campus Tuesday morning to chat with student leaders Ali Deutsch and Bailey Gomes and NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall about the week of athletic action.

NMU’s homecoming parade takes over Third St. in Marquette on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

There’s a tailgate event happening on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. behind the Superior Dome, before the football game vs. the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse at 2:00.

You can find the full schedule of events and games at www.nmu.edu/homecoming/schedule.

