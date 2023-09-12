Big things ahead for 906 Adventure Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Adventure Team’s 2023 season has wrapped up and big things lie ahead for the non-profit organization.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by the 906 AT Base Camp to hear about the lessons learned from this season, the funds on the way, and plans for the future.

Now, back to the 906 Adventure Team.

Executive Director Todd Poquette says about 300 kids and parents participated in the program locally, with 10 other Adventure Team programs outside of the Marquette community- the largest group in the Adventure Team’s history.

The physical club itself has grown, but Poquette says the real growth happens within the individual kids who participate.

The club teaches its participants more than biking: it teaches a sense of adventure, community, partnership, and powering through hard things.

The growth of participants brings a need for more funds.

Much of its funding comes from events, such as the Polar Roll and Marji Gesick bike races, grants from community foundations, and individual donors.

The new base camp will receive a makeover which includes an epic bike park on site.

Poquette is awaiting funding for that park but anticipates breaking ground on it in the spring.

The non-profit continues to evolve its mission while its core values remain.

Coming up in the Spring, the 906 Adventure Team is piloting a program in partnership with the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) to bring the bike club model to children with physical or cognitive disabilities, with hopes to merge the program into Marquette’s Adventure Team at large.

Visit 906adventureteam.com to get involved.

