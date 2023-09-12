Baraga County Economic Development Corporation Data Booklet now available

(WLUC) - On Tuesday morning, the Baraga County Economic Development Corporation had a webinar to announce its highly anticipated online data booklet resource.

The company’s Director of Business Development Mary Myers said this resource provides valuable and important information to anyone who looks at the website and wants insight into the county. To view the booklet, go to the site and select economic landscape.

Myers said resources can tell people things such as available homes in the area. She also stated that the resource will tell people what the wages are and answer just about any question.

“It will give you the population, it will give you all of the data that’s listed up here,” Myers said. “It also can give you projections on some of the information and you can click around on it and some of them are interactive which is really nice.”

Myers also said one of the many helpful tools this resource offers the ability to be able to compare counties. She also adds this resource can show you wage studies for static planning.

