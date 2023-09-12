Applications now open for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Giving Tuesday nonprofit fundraiser

Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications are now open for nonprofits who want to participate in this year’s Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

The event provides the opportunity for people to donate to nonprofits chosen from the applicants. According to CSCHF’s Communications and Donor Relations Director Michael Babcock, it is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for nonprofits in the area.

“For most of them, this is their biggest fundraiser throughout the year,” said Babcock. “This is what allows them to do the work that they do, so it’s really important that people pay attention. We’ll open up donations in early November, and it’s a chance to just support these organizations that make our community a healthier place.”

The Foundation will match total donations to the selected nonprofits up to $200,000. Babcock said this match is to help inspire the community to make donations to these organizations. He noted that the fundraiser achieved nearly $860,000 last year, and they are hoping for a similar if not better result.

The organizations have to be located in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties. They must also have their finances up to date, such as filling out a Form 990, and have the goal of bettering the community.

“They have to meet our mission,” continued Babcock. “Which is to make the community a healthier place.”

Babcock also encouraged community members to reach out to nonprofits in their area to let them know about applying.

“Tell them what they have going on,” added Babcock. “This is a really good opportunity for people, and a lot of them that have come on in the last few years, they would have been eligible in years prior, had they known about it.”

Applications are due on Oct. 9. To apply, click here.

Giving Tuesday is on November 28th.

