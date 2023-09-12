Another cool & breezy day before milder air

Plan on another cool and breezy day. Dangerous swimming conditions are likely along Marquette and Alger beaches as northerly winds will gust around 20mph. Otherwise, high pressure will gradually clear clouds out resulting in a couple of dry days. Our next cold front will slowly move through at the end of the week. It will bring some showers starting Friday afternoon through parts of the weekend along with cooler air.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with drizzle in the north

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

