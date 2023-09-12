39th Law Enforcement Torch Run begins in Copper Harbor

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) -The 39th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser started out of Copper Harbor Monday morning.

The annual event focuses on a 750-mile nonstop relay marathon handled by three teams of Michigan law enforcement. These consist of members of the Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Fraternal Order of Police.

This week, they will make their way south to Belle Isle in Detroit.

Each team will tackle 30 miles each before switching over to the next. According to a veteran of the journey, each runner will clock in roughly 70 miles each.

“Dependent on if there’s injuries, or if someone’s struggling with something, some runners may pick up some extra miles from them,” said MSP Sergeant Blaine Bachman “But generally, on average, we split up the distance fairly equally.”

The goal of the event is to raise money for and awareness of the Michigan Special Olympics.

“Through donations online, sponsorships, any way we can figure any crazy way to raise money, we take it,” said Torch Run U.P. Travel Team Captain Carla White. “We actually get donations as we’re on the road. People will stop us and give us donations, and most of the team members make an online fundraising page, and we raise most of the money that way.”

Last year, the event raised roughly $80,000, and White said they are hoping to raise $100,000 this year. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, $62,000 has been raised. The money will be put toward gear and equipment for athletes.

Teams in both peninsulas will also be traveling around to different communities and holding smaller Flame of Hope Community Runs. This is to raise additional funds and awareness.

“And that’s how we get the community involved,” added White. “Anybody in the communities can come out and run in these events, they can run, they can walk, they can do whatever, they can ride their bike, it doesn’t matter.”

To find a run near you and how to register for one, as well as donate, check out the Flame of Hope Community Runs page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.