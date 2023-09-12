10th annual Marquette Torch Run supports Michigan Special Olympics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser for the Michigan Special Olympics took place Tuesday evening.

The 10th annual Marquette Law Enforcement Torch Run took place at the Superior Dome on NMU’s campus. The group ran to raise money for the Michigan Special Olympics.

Members from the Marquette City Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan DNR and the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) took part.

“The interaction with the athletes, I hope it changes their insight on the actual Special Olympics and how much the Special Olympic Athletes go through and what they do in life and how much the money that we raise for them. Because everything we raise helps them do the sports that they love,” MDOC U.P. Travel Team Captain Carla White said.

All money raised goes to the Michigan Special Olympics. For those who could not attend but want to donate visit the Michigan Special Olympics website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.