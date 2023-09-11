WATCH: MSU suspends Mel Tucker without pay pending Title IX investigation

By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at the recent changes to Michigan State University’s coaching staff, a clothing swap hosted at Dead River Coffee in Marquette, an art and music event on Marquette Mountain, a rock and mineral show in Grand Marais and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 10, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

