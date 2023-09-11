VFW to host Patriot’s Pen national essay writing contest

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting a nationwide essay competition and local VFWs will decide who moves forward.

The Patriots Pen contest is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. That includes homeschooled and non-traditional students. The prompt for this year’s contest is ‘How are you inspired by America?’ The national grand prize is $5,000. One local organizer says there are a few reasons students should submit.

“Patriotic purposes for sure but it’s also if they, if they are winners, it’s very valuable. Each year is a different theme, but it all has to do with veterans and how it appeals to the person,” VFW Post 4573 Patriot Pen Program Chairman Irving Krellwitz said.

Essays will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity. Contestants’ local VFW will decide if their essay will move onto the national stage.

The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 31. To submit fill out a form on the VFW website.

