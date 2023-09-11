VFW to host Patriot’s Pen national essay writing contest

The competition is open to any 6th, 7th, and 8th grader.
The competition is open to any 6th, 7th, and 8th grader.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting a nationwide essay competition and local VFWs will decide who moves forward.

The Patriots Pen contest is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. That includes homeschooled and non-traditional students. The prompt for this year’s contest is ‘How are you inspired by America?’ The national grand prize is $5,000. One local organizer says there are a few reasons students should submit.

“Patriotic purposes for sure but it’s also if they, if they are winners, it’s very valuable. Each year is a different theme, but it all has to do with veterans and how it appeals to the person,” VFW Post 4573 Patriot Pen Program Chairman Irving Krellwitz said.

Essays will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity. Contestants’ local VFW will decide if their essay will move onto the national stage.

The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 31. To submit fill out a form on the VFW website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Menominee man sentenced for methamphetamine possession, intent to deliver
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.
Harvey US Army Reserve Center closes after more than 30 years
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Billerud’s Escanaba Mill to temporarily layoff employees in October

Latest News

Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help...
Independent Healthcare Broker offering Medicare help session Wednesday
These are just some of the 2,977 flags the students planted.
MSHS honors lives lost during 9/11 with flag-planting ceremony
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan gas prices decline 6 cents from a week ago