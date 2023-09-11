Van Riper State Park prepares for Harvest Fest

The Van Riper State Park water front.
The Van Riper State Park water front.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Van Riper State Park is preparing for its annual Harvest Festival.

The event will have fan-favorite games for families as well as some new additions spread across the whole park. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., families can kick off the event with Monster-head Kickball.

Van Riper State Park Lead Ranger Ryan Brown said these weekend games are all about bringing out that fall spirit in people.

“It’s kind of the spirit. It’s the kickoff. School is started, people are coming out, and it’s our last two big weekends of the year when we start dialing down and shutting the park down for the season. So it’s that last chance to kind of get out, be with everyone out camping and stuff like that,” said Brown.

Brown also encourages any campers interested in securing a spot to act fast. The event will take place on the weekend of September 15 and 22.

