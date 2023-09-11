Multiple US-2 construction projects set to begin Monday

(WTVG)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on US-2 projects in Dickinson, Schoolcraft, and Menominee Counties on Monday.

In Dickinson County, maintenance work will require lane closures on the US-2 bridge over the Menominee River near Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, at the Michigan/Wisconsin border,

Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals. The work is expected to be completed by Monday, September 25. This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

In Menominee County, about $3.2 million is being spent to resurface about 10.2 miles of US-2 from Powers to Harris. Work includes asphalt overlay, milling, and resurfacing. Motorists should expect lane shifts and single-lane closures via traffic regulators. This project is estimated to be completed by Friday, October 27, 2023.

In Schoolcraft County, MDOT will be resurfacing a small section of US-2 near Manistique through Monday, September 18, 2023.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures with one lane of alternating traffic open via traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during this work.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

