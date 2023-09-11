The UPside - 906 Warrior Relief Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s feature is 906 Warrior Relief Fund.

The group has grown and evolved and now provides financial assistance for everything from utilities, to rent, to home repairs, and is there to assist all veterans, active duty, guard, and reserves.

Their primary funding comes from an annual golf outing, with additional funding coming from things like bike nights, and donations. Since 2015 they have provided assistance to around 50 individuals totaling around $70,000. If you’d like to get involved or need to apply for relief, you can visit their website.

For looking out for veterans in need, the 906 Warrior Relief Fund is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

