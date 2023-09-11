UPAWS hopes to raise money through Rescue Raffle

Raffle tickets are $5 and potential prizes range between $50 and $1,000.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County Adoption Center is looking for community support.

UPAWS is hosting its annual Rescue Raffle. Raffle tickets are $5 and potential prizes range between $50 and $1,000. All money made from this raffle goes back into the general fund for the shelter.

Chairperson for the Rescue Raffle Leslie Hurst said this is an important fundraiser for the shelter.

“It’s just another vital way for us to raise money to support our operating expenses,” Hurst said. “Right now, we’re at capacity with kittens and dogs and the daily expenses are always there. It’s very important that we continue to replenish our operating fund.”

Tickets are available until Sept. 30 and can be purchased here or in person at the shelter.

