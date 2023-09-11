UP Honor Flight raises funds for future flights

Upper Peninsula Honor Flight is selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a handmade coffee table inlaid with stones from around the world.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Honor Flight is this Wednesday.

The organization is holding a fundraiser raffle through November. The organization flies veterans from the U.P. to Washington D.C. on a one-day trip to show them the memorials built in their honor.

Scott Knauf, flight organizer and president of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, said the winner of the raffle will take home a handmade coffee table. The coffee table was made by Nature’s Way Woodworking and has inlaid stones from around the world. A $25,000 rocking chair has also been donated. If sold, the artist will donate an additional $10,000.

Raffle proceeds would support future flights and the long waitlist.

“We do have about 160 people on the wait list for next year,” Knauf said. “Because we do two missions every year, that’s lots of money we need.”

Each flight costs about $135,000.

The winner will be drawn on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11. Raffle tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Bay Bank in Escanaba.

For other locations where tickets are available, visit the Honor Flight Facebook page.

