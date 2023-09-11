Run Iron Mountain prepares for half marathon race, needs additional volunteers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Run Iron Mountain half marathon is back for its 11th anniversary next week. Event organizers look toward Dickinson County youth to get the race up and running.

Paige Sabotta designed a new logo for the Run Iron Mountain half marathon. She was a student in Rebecca Frates’ Communications and Graphic Design class at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center last year. Sabotta says it took less than an hour to put together a winning design for Race Director Sara Pericolosi.

“The day that Sara Pericolosi came there, I had a couple of ideas in mind, and I had them on there but when she got there I didn’t like them so I changed them super-fast,” Sabotta said.

Frates’ class is designed to teach high school students effective visual communication skills. Run Iron Mountain is one of many community non-profits Frates will partner with for class projects.

“It’s really important for them to start communicating with the community and for some of these students just to talk to somebody is pretty intimidating, so it becomes a really good experience for them,” Frates said.

Students at the Tech Center designed and printed yellow shirts, which will be worn at next weekend’s event. Pericolosi says volunteer spots are still available.

“Volunteer options start Thursday night, so even if you’re a runner you can come down and volunteer with us,” Pericolosi said. “Thursday is volunteer packet pick-up, Friday we start to see participants come to pick up their packets, and Saturday morning we of course have a ton of opportunities for people.”

Over the last 10 years, Run Iron Mountain has donated more than $149,000 to the Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet. This year, proceeds also go to Northwoods Airlifeline.

Currently, 242 racers are registered. Pericolosi says the 250th racer to sign up will have their registration paid for. The race starts in Downtown Iron Mountain across the street from the Dickinson County Library on Saturday, Sept. 23.

